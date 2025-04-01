2 arrested in UoH row: Cyberabad police

Hyderabad: The Telangana police on Monday said that the two persons were arrested following a complaint by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), on March 30.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gachibowli police station, under Cyberabad said that the TGIIC in its complaint said that it had initiated development work at the site situated at Sy No 25, Kancha Gachibowli Village, as per Government Order. “While the work was going on, at around 15:30 hours, a group of people from Hyderabad Central University (HCU) and also others gathered at the site and tried to stop the work forcibly and attacked the officials and workers with sticks and stones.”

During the assault, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Madhapur Division, sustained grievous injuries on his right knee and ankle. Upon that, “The Gachibowli police took 53 members for preventive arrest U/S 170 BNSS. Those taken on preventive arrest were released later on personal bonds.”

The police said that a complaint was received from TGIIC and a case was registered at Gachibowli Police Station under Cr. No. 608/2025 for offences under Sections 329(3), 121(2), 132, 191(3), 351(3) r/w 3(5) BNS. Further, the police said the accused persons were identified as B Rohit Kumar and Erram Naveen Kumar and they were not students there anymore. There was no lathi charge on the students nor were any students dragged from their hostels as wrongly alleged. The two arrested individuals have been remanded to judicial custody.

The police said the students are advised not to heed misleading and false news and to seek resolution of any issues through official communication channels. Also, the students were told that anyone disrupting law and order would be liable for action as per law.