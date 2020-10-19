2 bodies recovered as water recedes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two bodies were recovered on Monday afternoon in Al-Jubail Colony near Falaknuma as flood waters receded five days after heavy rains in Hyderabad.

The recovered bodies were sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.

The police believed that the two persons may have drowned in the nala at Mailardevpally and washed away downstream before the Falaknuma RuB.

With the recovery of two bodies, the total flood toll went up to 63. On Saturday, two persons dies of electrocution after a heavy rainfall.