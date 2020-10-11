2 killed, 5 hurt in building collapse in Hyderabad

Two people were dead and five others injured after a building collapsed at Hussainalam in Old City due to heavy rains on Sunday noon. Of the five injured, the condition of two is said to be critical.

The GHMC disaster response force rushed to the spot along with the fire officials and pulled out the trapped persons in the debris of the building collapse and shifted to a private hospital in Moghalpura for treatment. Two people succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

According to the Charminar ACP B Anjaiah, it was a two-storied old building where a family was staying on the first floor and there were shops on the ground floor. After shifting the injured to the hospital, the GHMC workers took up the demolition works of the building.

Heavy rains battered the city since Sunday morning throwing the normal life out of gear. Areas like Kukatpally, Kondapur, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Rayadurgam, Jeedimetla, Quthbullapur, Kompally and Dundigal witnessed heavy rainfall.