20 students from KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy shine in UPSC results

KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy , Hyderabad has announced that 20 of its students have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, securing top positions.

Among the distinguished achievers are – Aman Tiwari (All India Rank 74), Pulkit Bansal (AIR 155), Ashish Raghuwanshi – (AIR 202), Rishika (AIR 217), Hemanth Sankar (AIR 223), Sai Rohan (AIR 892).

Speaking on the occasion, P Krishna Pradeep , Chairman of 21st Century IAS Academy, said, “We are incredibly proud of our students who have cracked one of the toughest examinations in the country.

Their achievement is a source of pride not just for the academy but for the entire nation. We remain committed to mentoring the next generation of civil servants with passion and purpose.”