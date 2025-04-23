Live
- Elocution contest on Constitution in July
- Guntur mayoral poll on April 28
- Arrests aimed at diverting attention from corruption: Ambati
- Sujit Mallick takes charge as Central GST Commissioner
- Airtel to acquire 400 MHz spectrum in 26 GHz band from Adani Data Networks Limited
- AP SSC results to be released today
- Social Welfare Minister assures support to tobacco farmers
- VMC corporators study development works in Bengaluru
- Two Telugu tourists killed in Pahalgam terror attack
- Revanth Reddy's team returns from Japan, investment deals worth Rs. 12,062 crore secured
20 students from KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy shine in UPSC results
KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy , Hyderabad has announced that 20 of its students have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, securing top positions.
Among the distinguished achievers are – Aman Tiwari (All India Rank 74), Pulkit Bansal (AIR 155), Ashish Raghuwanshi – (AIR 202), Rishika (AIR 217), Hemanth Sankar (AIR 223), Sai Rohan (AIR 892).
Speaking on the occasion, P Krishna Pradeep , Chairman of 21st Century IAS Academy, said, “We are incredibly proud of our students who have cracked one of the toughest examinations in the country.
Their achievement is a source of pride not just for the academy but for the entire nation. We remain committed to mentoring the next generation of civil servants with passion and purpose.”