  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

20 students from KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy shine in UPSC results

20 students from KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy shine in UPSC results
x
Highlights

KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy , Hyderabad has announced that 20 of its students have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024,...

KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy , Hyderabad has announced that 20 of its students have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, securing top positions.

Among the distinguished achievers are – Aman Tiwari (All India Rank 74), Pulkit Bansal (AIR 155), Ashish Raghuwanshi – (AIR 202), Rishika (AIR 217), Hemanth Sankar (AIR 223), Sai Rohan (AIR 892).

Speaking on the occasion, P Krishna Pradeep , Chairman of 21st Century IAS Academy, said, “We are incredibly proud of our students who have cracked one of the toughest examinations in the country.

Their achievement is a source of pride not just for the academy but for the entire nation. We remain committed to mentoring the next generation of civil servants with passion and purpose.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick