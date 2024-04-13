21st Maa Vaishno Devi Matha Jagran to be held in city today

Hyderabad: Maa Vaishno Devi Matha Jagran Mandal, Hyderabad Core Committee members Anjani Kumar Agarwal, Rakesh NarsingPuria, Sanjay Agarwal, Dheeraj Agarwal, Ram Kishan Agarwal, Manish Agarwal, Purushottam Agarwal, Mukesh Agarwal, Rakesh Jalan, Praveen Navinder, Suryakamal Gupta, Anjan Saraogi announced on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri that the Maa Vaishno Devi Matha Jagran Mandal, Hyderabad will be organising 21st Maa Vaishno Devi Matha Vishal Jagran on April 13, 2024 at Goshamahal Police Grounds in the capital city.

In a pressnote issued here today, they said Maa Vaishno Devi Matha Vishal Jagran is being organised in Hyderabad on a large scale since last 20 years to promote values like Love, Compassion, Devotion and Dharma as part of preservation of ancient traditions, for divine protection, blessings to families. On April 13, at seven o'clock in the evening of our Vaishno Devi Mata temple in Jammu, with the blessings of Brahmaheen Ameer Chand Ji Pujari, the current Chief Priest Lokesh Ji Pujari will conduct special pooja to inaugrate Maa Vaishno Devi Matha Vishal Jagran. Mata Ka Jagran is primarily a devotional program where renowned devotional singers Prakash Mali from Rajasthan, Karisma Sharma and Meenakshi Sharma from Delhi, MurariDahima from Hyderabad etc. will sing bhajans and devotional songs as part of the worship.

Around 20,000 devotees are expected to attend. They said free entry, refreshments and dinner, 'Prasad' and ‘Khazana’ (Treasury coins) brought from Maa Vaishno Devi Mata Temple in Jammu will be distributed free of cost to the devotees attending the vigil. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Rao, MLAs Raja Singh, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, T Padma Rao Goud, Mynampalli Rohith, BJP Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency candidate Madhavi Latha and others will be present and receive the blessings of Goddess.