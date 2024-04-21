2,200 acres of agriculture fields shattered in rains: Tummala

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has said that preliminary enumeration reported Paddy, Maize and horticulture crops damaged in 2,200 acres due to unseasonal rains in the State.

Narayanapet, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nagarkurnool, Yadadri and Siddipet districts were affected by the rains and hailstorms for the last two days. The Minister has directed the agriculture and horticulture officials to immediately visit the affected areas and collect the complete details of the crop loss from the farmers. In addition, the officials have been asked to be careful in the next two to three weeks in view of the momentum of paddy harvesting and advise the farmers to take precautions to reduce crop loss in case of such untimely rains.

Similarly, under the supervision of the district Collector, the concerned district level officials have been coordinating. The officials have been ordered to take measure on the paddy and other crops brought to the markets/centres from getting wet. More than 2 lakh tarpaulin covers have already been made available in the market yards.