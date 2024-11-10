26-day grand FESTIVITIES to mark one year of Cong Govt

Hyderabad: Marking the completion of one year, the State government will be celebrating 26-day ‘Praja Vijayotsavalu’ across the State, beginning from November 14. On the concluding day of celebrations on December 9, a grant event will be held in the City.

As part of celebrations, awareness will be spread amongst the general public about the guarantees being implemented in the State, after the Congress government came to power. The schemes including free travel for women in RTC buses, Rs 500 LPG gas, 200 units of free power, Rajiv Aarogyashri, Indira Mahila Shakti will be highlighted during these days. The celebrations will kick-start marking the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru on November 14. On the concluding day on December 9, the grand event will showcase talents of thousands of artistes amidst laser shows and fire crackers in the City.

The cabinet sub-committee on celebrations headed by Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka which held preparatory meeting on Saturday, had elaborate discussion on various programmes to be organised during 26 days. Emphasising the development and welfare programmes during the past one year, Bhatti instructed officials that celebrations should reflect the State government’s grand vision under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The celebrations will encompass various events including handing over the appointment letters to Group-4 candidates, foundation laying of sports university and scores of other government institutions across the State. The period will also witness the announcement of government policy concerning various departments. The signing of MoUs with different companies, launching of a new State Disaster Response Force, intensifying of campaign against drugs by police, besides holding of dog shows and performances by police bands amongst others will be part of the celebrations.

The meeting was attended by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Government Advisors K Keshav Rao, Vem Narender, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and others.