264 eve teasers caught during Numaish

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city SHE Teams apprehended as many as 264 offenders red-hand at the All India Industrial Exhibition, Numaish 2026.

During the 85th Nampally Exhibition, held from January 1 to February 15, 2026, SHE Teams maintained constant vigilance to nab the eve teasers. Of the total offenders, 242 were majors and 22 were minors, informed Dr Lavanya, DCP Women Safety Wing.

According to SHE teams, among the 188 cases, 56 petty cases were booked. Out of which, two offenders received two-day convictions plus Rs 1,000 fine and 52 offenders were fined Rs 1,050 each and remaining individuals were warned and let off after counseling.

In addition to enforcement, SHE Teams have focused on awareness and preventive education as a primary strategy. In last month, teams have conducted 385 awareness programmes at SHE Teams stall at Nampally Exhibition, schools, colleges and public places, 2046 observation drives across crowded and sensitive areas, and 414 AV vehicle awareness programmes reaching thousands of citizens across Hyderabad.

The teams continue to monitor public spaces to prevent harassment of women. The wing urges citizens to remain vigilant and report any incidents through the Dial 100 service, and social media or by reaching out to the nearest SHE Teams office. For assistance or to report incidents, you are informed to contact SHE Teams helpline via WhatsApp at 9490616555.