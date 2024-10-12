2.6K cops to monitor security for India-Bangla cricket match today

Hyderabad: In view of the third International T-20 match between India and Bangladesh at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, on Saturday, the Rachakonda police have made elaborate security arrangements by deploying over 2,600 police personnel for the ‘bandobast’. With a seating capacity of approximately 39,000, the match is expected to draw huge crowds. To avoid any untoward incident, a series of unprecedented measures were taken. The police made an elaborate bandobast in coordination with different wings, including 250 security, 400 traffic, 1,662 law & order, 14 TSSP platoons, six platoons of armed forces, two teams of Octopus, 10 mounted police, 10 Vajra, and other wings SB, CCS staff, SOT, and two fire tenders with a firefighting squad.

According to the police, 300 CCTV cameras are being installed in and around the stadium, including vehicle checkpoints and parking, to cover the entire area. A joint command and control room is also established on the south side at the G-6 box to monitor the CCTV footage for taking immediate action.

Anti-sabotage checks, with the help of Bomb Disposal (BD) teams, will continue round the clock until the match is completed. The scanners installed at the stadium will allow the police and other security personnel to detect explosives and other prohibited material in the venue.

The services of the BD team and sniffer dogs were pressed into service to ensure safety in the stadium and parking places. A road clearance party, specifically for route clearance, was spared for congestion-free entry and exit of players and VIPs, VVIPs, into the stadium. Separate teams are being deployed for checking movements of prohibited elements, including laptops, cameras, sharp objects, and outside food.

Additionally, a separate SHE Teams/anti-eve-teasing team has been established in order to control eve-teasing. The antecedents of

personnel being engaged by the sponsors/vendors

related to the match are being thoroughly checked, and passes with photos were issued to them.

Parking restrictions

Parking on main roads from Genpact to Uppal Ring Road and from Uppal Ring Road to Vishal Mart and Ramanthapur has been prohibited. Spectators must park their vehicles at designated TSIIC parking areas. The stadium gates will open at 4 pm to allow early entry, while seven ambulances and four fire engines will be on standby for public safety.

Keeping the match in view, the GHMC Uppal officials have taken proper measures in removing debris and garbage in and around the stadium for its smooth conduct.

Spectators have been advised to follow designated routes and parking areas. Those with car passes for gates 1 and 2 must enter from the Ramanthapur side, while those with passes for gates G-4 to G-10 should approach from the Habsiguda-Uppal main road.