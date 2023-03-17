3 BRS nominees elected to Council unanimously

The three BRS leaders who were nominated to the State Legislative Council under the MLA quota were declared elected unanimously. Theleaders include the OSD to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao,Deshapati Srinivas, Ch Venkatarami Reddy and K Navin Rao.





They were declared elected by the returning officer and received certificates. The Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy and Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Rythu Bandhu chairman PallaRajeshwar Reddy, MLC T Bhanu Prasad and other BRS leaders were present. While Navin Rao got the second term, it was the first term for Deshapati and Venkatarami Reddy. In the evening, the newly elected MLCscalled on the CMat Pragathi Bhavan. The BRS supremo greeted them.











