3-day golf tourney to begin from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The prestigious Sainik Schools Alumni golf tournament is set to be held from October 2 to 4 at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club. This three day tournament will bring together former students of Sainik Schools from across India for a grand celebration of sport, camaraderie, and networking.

Organized by Stalwarts Golf, the tournament promises a blend of competition and community bonding, with alumni representing multiple decades of Sainik School heritage. 33 Sainik Schools, 1,030 participants aged 36 to 76 will take part, said Brig. D.V. Singh, Director of Stalwarts Golf.

Adding to the vision of inclusion, Y.V. Prasad from Ardee Engineering emphasised the need for increased women’s participation in golf, especially in Telangana. He noted, “Among the participants, both men and women are taking part. But we want to see many more women come forward, particularly from Telangana. Golf is not just a sport; it is a platform for confidence, representation, and leadership.”