3-day meaningful youth summit ‘Rising with Kindness’ wraps up

Hyderabad: The three-day youth summit, ‘Rising with Kindness,’ concluded successfully on Sunday at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the Heartfulness headquarters located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao commended the youth for participating in this meaningful initiative and recognized Daaji and his team for their unwavering commitment to nurturing the values of kindness. He emphasized that in a world shaped by competition, it is vital to remember the core values of kindness, empathy, and mutual respect, which are essential for creating a harmonious society and fostering youth development.

“India is home to the largest numbers of Gen Z and millennials, who are the backbone of social and environmental growth. They must learn to sustain kindness for others. As the Dalai Lama said, ‘Be kind whenever possible; it is always possible,’” Krishna Rao stated.

The Minister highlighted the intrinsic connection between kindness and tourism, mentioning that kindness fosters cultural exchange, story-sharing, and human connections across borders. “Our state boasts diverse culture, history, and natural beauty, but what truly sets us apart is kindness. ‘Rising with Kindness’ strengthens our spirit of hospitality and showcases India’s concept of unity in diversity. Sustainable development is the only path forward, and kindness is a symbol of courage. Daaji is doing extraordinary work,” he added.

Daaji, the guide of Heartfulness, expressed that the summit’s three days were remarkable.

“We must learn to nourish our spiritual selves through meditation in the presence of a sage via Pranahuti. Spirituality is akin to science, where you are the experimenter trying to understand the true nature of God. Experience surpasses knowledge. A meditative state enhances excellence in every phase of life. We should rise above religion—since it has often divided mankind—and strive to create a society of spiritual giants,” he concluded.