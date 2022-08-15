3 SCR RPF personnel bestowed with prestigious Indian Police Medal

Hyderabad: Three Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of South Central Railway (SCR) were awarded the prestigious Indian Police Medal for their outstanding and meritorious services on Sunday.

The awardees are Syeda Tahseen, Sub Inspector, RPF, Mahbubnagar, Hyderabad Division; Subba Rao Natakam, Asst. Sub Inspector, RPF Training Centre, Moula-Ali and Vijaya Saradhi Bandi, Head Constable, RPF Training Centre, Moula-Ali, Hyderabad.

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR General Manager (In-Charge) expressed his happiness at the recognition received by the RPF personnel of the Zone and also commended their excellence and dedication towards duty and exuded confidence that the RPF will continue to excel in its primary duty of providing security to rail users and property.