Just In
3-year-old succumbs to blows from his father
This incident took place in Ameerpet of Maheshwaram limits in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: A three-year-old boy died in Ameerpet after he could not bear the blows from his father. According to the police, Lalithamma of Buduru village in Mantralayam mandal of Kurnool district was married to Siva of Rangapuram village of C Belagal mandal. They have four-year-old Pranai, three-year-old Sanju and a 6-month-old baby. They migrated to Ameerpet in Maheswaram for livelihood.
While Shiva, who works as a mason, went out on Wednesday, Lalithamma took her six-month-old baby and Pranay to market to buy vegetables. Sanju slept at home. Meanwhile, after a while Shiva came home and opened the door and Sanju woke up and walked out.
When he did not listen to him, he brought him inside and beat him. In this process, his family members took Sanju to the hospital but the doctors declared Sanju brought dead. Lalithamma's family members are alleging that Siva committed this atrocity out of suspicion against his wife.