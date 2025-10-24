30th Hyderabad Japan Festival 2025 Celebrates Three Decades of Indo-Japan Friendship

Hyderabad gears up for the 30th Japan Festival on October 25–26, 2025, at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, celebrating 30 years of cultural exchange and collaboration.

Organised by Na Ra JAPAN HUB, the festival offers free entry to the public and features a vibrant blend of Japanese and Indian traditions, including Bonsai, Cosplay Parade, Green Tea Ceremony, Calligraphy, martial arts, Kuchipudi, and a Kimono & Saree Fashion Show. Knowledge sessions will highlight study and career opportunities in Japan, productivity techniques, and Ikigai philosophy.

Supported by the Consulate General of Japan, Japan Foundation, and Japanese Association of Hyderabad, the festival fosters lasting cross-cultural ties.