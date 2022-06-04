34 MMTS trains cancelled for tomorrow

Hyderabad: The South Central Railways (SCR) on Saturday in a press release informed the passengers on cancellation of 34 MMTS services on Sunday.

The MMTS cancelled include Lingampalli-Hyderabad nine services (Train Nos. 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47139, 47138 and 47140), Hyderabad-Lingampalli nine services (Train Nos. 47105, 47109, 47110, 47111, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118 and 47120).

The other cancelled trains include seven services of Falaknuma-Lingampalli MMTS (Train Nos. 47153, 47164, 47165, 47166, 47203, 47220 and 47170), seven services of Lingampalli-Falaknuma (Train Nos. 47176, 47189, 47210, 47187, 47190, 47191 and 47192) apart from one service each on Secunderabad-Lingampalli route (Train No. 47150) and one on Lingampalli-Secunderabad route (Train No. 47195).