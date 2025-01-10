358th ‘Prakash Purab’ of Guru Gobind Singh to be held on Sunday

Hyderabad: In connection with the ongoing worldwide 358th Prakash Purab (Holy birth celebrations) of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru and founder of Khalsa Panth, a mass congregation Vishaal Deewan will be organised by Prabhandak Committee Gurdwara Saheb, at Classic Garden, from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday.

Members of the GSS Prabhandak Committee stated that hundreds of Sikh devotees and devotees from other communities are expected to attend the congregation on Sunday.

The event will be marked by the recitation of Gurbani Kirtans (holy hymns) by the reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers), who have been specially invited from various parts of the country to render shabad kirtans.

Reputed Ragi Jathas, Bhai Sarabjeet Singh (Patna Saheb), Bhai Jaskaran Singh (Patiala), Gyani Jagdev Singh and Bhai Charanjeet Singh and other reputed Ragi Jathas will recite shabad kirtans (holy hymns) and kathas (stories) and shine a light on the teachings of Sikh Gurus.