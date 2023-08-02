Live
3rd Vande Bharat train in Hyderabad ready for launch
Another Vande Bharat train has been added to Hyderabad. Two Vande Bharat Express trains are already running on Visakhapatnam and Tirupati routes. It is reported that the latest Vande Bharat train will run between Hyderabad and Bangalore. Railway officials say that Prime Minister Modi will launch this express train virtually on August 6 or 15. It is said that arrangements are being made for the inauguration of this semi-bullet train that will run between Kachiguda-Yeswantpur stations.
It currently takes about 11 hours to travel by train from Hyderabad to Bangalore. The travel time with this Vande Bharat Express will be reduced to eight and a half hours. This train leaves Kachiguda at 6 AM and reaches Bangalore at 2:30 PM. Officials said that it will leave Yeswantpur station at 3 pm and reach Kachiguda at 11:30 pm.