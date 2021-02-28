4 girls from social welfare institutions find place in Hyderabad women's cricket team

Hyderabad: Four girls from Telangana who overcame odds of poverty in their lives found place in Hyderabad women's cricket team. The two girls are from Social Welfare Residential Institutions Anjali and Nikitha and other two Parvati and Anitha are from Tribal Welfare Residential Educational institution. The young girls were picked up to play for the senior women cricket team under 18 years category.

Cricket academies launched by social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions proved to be game changers for these girls. Parvathi, the 13-year-old tribal girl who hails from Koudipalli mandal in Medak is a daughter of the farm labourers, she said "I am glad and proud for being selected in the women's cricket team."

"Whatever I am today is because of the cricket intensive coaching camp being run by social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions. I never imagined that I would get selected to the Hyderabad women cricket team at this young age.

I want to represent the Indian women cricket team internationally," said B Anjali from Khammam district. Anitha, another tribal girl from Hanumanpalli thanda of Mahabubnagar district extending thanks to the government of Telangana for launching cricket academies said that cricket was her passion and accredited the government for encouraging poor children to shine in sports. Social Welfare Educational Institutions Secretary RS Praveen Kumar congratulated the girls and acknowledged the Hyderabad Cricket Association for their support.