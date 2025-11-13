43 Telangana youth qualify for Civil Services interview

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the selection of 43 candidates for the Civil Services interview under the Rajiv Gandhi Civil Services Abhaya Hastam scheme, launched by the People’s Government to encourage Civil Services aspirants, is highly commendable.

The Deputy CM said that since the inception of the scheme last year, 342 Telangana youth have received a total financial assistance of Rs 3.62 crore through Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

The State Government launched the Rajiv Gandhi Civil Services Abhaya Hastam scheme, which provides financial support of Rs 1 lakh at each stage--for those qualifying for the Mains and Interview rounds. This year, 202 candidates selected for the Mains received Rs 1 lakh each as encouragement and among them, 43 have now qualified for the interview stage, which is truly praiseworthy.

