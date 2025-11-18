45 Hyderabadis killed in Saudi bus crash

Hyderabad: At least 42 Umrah pilgrims from Telangana were among 45 people killed in a collision involving their bus and a fuel tanker near Madina in Saudi Arabia in the wee hours of Monday, according to reports. Local authorities confirmed to news agencies that there is one survivor, undergoing medical treatment. It is learnt that two local facilitators on board the bus were also killed in the accident.

The mortal remains of the deceased have been transferred to King Fahad Hospital, King Salman Hospital, and Al Miqat Hospital.

"The families of the deceased will have an option after mortal remains have been identified for repatriation to India or a local burial at Jannatul Baqi (cemetery in Madinah) as per local customs," a source told a news agency.

The accident took place at a spot nearly 40 km from Madina at around 11 pm local time (1:30 am, IST).

The bus carrying pilgrims had stopped on the side of a road when the oil tanker collided with it, triggering an explosion, according to reports. Saudi authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the accident. The bus was on its way from Mecca to Madina.

According to TG officials, a group of 54 people from Hyderabad had travelled to Jeddah on November 9 on an Umrah tour scheduled to continue till November 23. On Sunday, four members of the group travelled to Madina by car, while another four stayed back in Mecca. The remaining 46 boarded the ill-fated bus for Madina.

The authorities said that the identification of the bodies was difficult due to the condition of the mortal remains, though procedures were followed with extreme care.

The deceased comprised 18 women, 17 were men, and 10 children. The lone 24-year-old man who survived the horrific mishap is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Saudi Arabia.

After completing the Umrah rituals in Mecca, the pilgrims and facilitators were en route Madina when the bus collided with the oil tanker near Mufrihat around 1.30 am local time. All the passengers on board were residents of Hyderabad. They were asleep when the oil tanker approached the bus. Mohammed Shoaib, who was reportedly seated close to the driver, jumped off the bus and survived, though with severe injuries.

The victims were identified to be those from Mallepally, Bazarghat, Jhirra, Tappachabutra, Karwan, Tolichowki, Musheerabad, Vidyanagar and other areas. The pilgrimage was organised by tour operators in Hyderabad - Al-Makkah Tours and Travels and Flyzone Tours and Travels.

Following the accident, the Indian government and the Telangana state administration have swung into action. The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a control room and released helpline numbers for those seeking assistance. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), through the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah, led the diplomatic and on-ground response.

Authorities confirmed that a team of the Consulate staff and Indian community volunteers were at the hospitals and the accident site. The Embassy and Consulate are in close contact with the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah as well as other local authorities to ensure that all necessary support is provided.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also expressed deep concern, saying, “I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and I pray for speedy recovery of those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and our Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible support, and our officials are in constant communication with the Saudi authorities.”

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy for measures.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that he spoke to the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Abu Mathen George. The MP added that he had contacted the two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers’ details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary. He urged the Union Government, particularly External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, to ensure proper medical care for the injured.