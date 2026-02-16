NCC ‘C’ Certificate exam held in Tirupati

Tirupati: The National Cadet Corps successfully conducted the prestigious ‘C’ Certificate Examination on Sunday under the aegis of NCC Group Headquarters Tirupati at SV Arts College, Tirupati.

The examination, being the highest certification in NCC training, was conducted in a disciplined and systematic manner.

Senior Division and Senior Wing cadets appeared for the exam, which assessed their knowledge in leadership, drill, weapon training, map reading, field craft, and national integration.

The Group Commander, NCC Group Tirupati, presided over the examination and reviewed the arrangements. Elaborate administrative and security arrangements were ensured for transparency and efficiency.