46 arrested for vandalism at Secunderabad rly station

Hyderabad: Railway SP, B Anuradha reacted to the vandalism at the Secunderabad railway station which took place on Friday by protesting against the Central government's 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in the three forces. Speaking to the media on Sunday, she said that around 46 people involved in the attack have been arrested along with evidence. Nearly 2,000 people were involved in the agitation who were provoked by the coaching centres.

Several cases had been registered on the protesters including the Crime no 227 of 22 us 143, 147, 324, 307 and PDPP act and 150, 151 and 152 railway act were registered on the protesters. "All of them could face up to life imprisonment under Section 150 of the Railway Act and would not be eligible for any government job in future," she added.

She said that they had identified that the protestors had made several WhatsApp groups including railway station block group, chalo Secunderabad, Indian army group, Hakeempet army group and various others were set up and discussed how to attack. "They started pelting stones on officers and passengers and were destroying the property at the railway station. Strict action would be taken if the Central or State government's property is destroyed," she added.

Over 300 protesters with sticks and petrol entered the railway station from gate 3. Three trains including East coast express, Ajanta express, Danapur express, were ready to depart but the protesters started vandalising the property including the platform, stalls, coaches.

"Total 30 coaches were damaged and four couches were torched completely with petrol." Additional Director General of Police (Railways, Telangana) Sandeep Shandilya said, "it was a very well-planned and organised attack on the railway station. The youths started assembling at various places near Secunderabad railway station and launched the attack. He said that they had suffered a loss of Rs 12 crore. Some damages are still being assisted, it will take some more days. Nine railway personnel were also injured in the incident."