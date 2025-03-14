5 MLCs under MLA quota elected unanimously

Hyderabad: Five MLC candidates under MLA quota were elected unanimously to the Legislative Council. Vijaya Shanti, Addanki Dayakar, Shankar Nayak, Nellikanti Satyam and Dasoju Sravan were declared elected by election authorities.

The Election Officer announced the result as only five nominations were filed for the five seats. Addanki Dayakar, Vijayashanti, Shankar Nayak from the Congress Party, Dasoju Shravan from BRS, and Nellikanti Satyam from the CPI were elected. In addition, the nominations of six independent candidates were rejected by the Returning Officer as they failed to meet the required criteria. With the deadline for withdrawal of nominations closing at 5 pm on Thursday, the Returning Officer officially declared the five candidates elected unanimously.