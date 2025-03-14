Live
- BJD leader Raja Chakra held in mining scam
- 26-day Thakurani Yatra in Berhampur from April 3
- Prayoga Brings Hands-On Science Learning to 45 Schools in Karnataka in partnership with Merck
- Resolve pending penalty cases swiftly: DRO
- Virinchi People's Hospital Leads the Way in Nephrology on World Kidney Day 2025
- Empowering Women in Poultry: Poultry India/IPEMA Celebrates International Women’s Day 2025
- Collector inspects Panyam community health centre
- Priyanka Tare: A Beacon of Beauty, Strength, and Passion
- Pixelin Sciences Unveils Revolutionary Agricultural Solutions
- Ramadan Ready? Elevate Your Festive Look with These Must-Have Picks!
5 MLCs under MLA quota elected unanimously
Hyderabad: Five MLC candidates under MLA quota were elected unanimously to the Legislative Council. Vijaya Shanti, Addanki Dayakar, Shankar Nayak,...
Hyderabad: Five MLC candidates under MLA quota were elected unanimously to the Legislative Council. Vijaya Shanti, Addanki Dayakar, Shankar Nayak, Nellikanti Satyam and Dasoju Sravan were declared elected by election authorities.
The Election Officer announced the result as only five nominations were filed for the five seats. Addanki Dayakar, Vijayashanti, Shankar Nayak from the Congress Party, Dasoju Shravan from BRS, and Nellikanti Satyam from the CPI were elected. In addition, the nominations of six independent candidates were rejected by the Returning Officer as they failed to meet the required criteria. With the deadline for withdrawal of nominations closing at 5 pm on Thursday, the Returning Officer officially declared the five candidates elected unanimously.