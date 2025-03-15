540 Indians rescued from scam compounds in Myanmar

Hyderabad: The Government of India has successfully facilitated the rescue and repatriation of 540 Indian nationals including 24 of Telangana who were trapped in cyber scam compounds in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

These individuals were released and brought back to Delhi in two batches – 283 in the first batch and 257 in the second batch on March 10 and 11. Of the total, 24 belong to Telangana – 14 members from the first batch arrived in Hyderabad from Delhi on March 11 and the remaining 10 members arrived in Hyderabad on March 12.

According to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), the TGCSB has launched a thorough investigation, leading to the registration of nine cases from ten victims at different Cyber Crime Police Stations (CCPS) across Telangana. As part of the crackdown, 15 agents and mediators involved in the scam were identified. Eight of them have been arrested, while the remaining are absconding and five are abroad, and efforts are underway to track and take necessary action against them.

The police arrested Allepu Venkatesh (34) and Challa Mahesh alias Mallikarjun (37) of Jagtial, Mohammed Jalal (33) of Falaknuma, Bomma Vasanth Kumar (32) BN Reddy Nagar, Dasari Eknath Goud (29) of Badangpet, Katanguri Sai Kiran (27) Vemulawada, H Basheer Ahmed (40) of Bahadurpura, and Gajula Abhishek (23) of Nagole.

Cyber Security Bureau appeals public to beware of fraudulent job offers and abroad citizens are urged to exercise extreme caution while accepting overseas job offers, especially those promising high salaries with minimal qualifications. Before travelling abroad for employment, ensure that the job offer is verified through official channels like the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) via https://emigrate.gov.in. A written agreement is obtained from the foreign employer before travel. Any unusual job descriptions or vague offers are thoroughly scrutinised.

If someone you know has been a victim of fraudulent overseas job offers, report it immediately to 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in.