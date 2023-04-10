571 women journalists avail of health tests

Hyderabad: As many as 571 women journalists utilised the benefit of the master check-up in the health camp that was organised at the Information Department headquarters in the city which was concluded on Sunday.

The health camp was jointly organised by the Departments of Health, Information and Public Relations. The government had initiated health camps to provide complete health profile to women journalists. The I&PR Commissioner Arvind Kumar has specially organised this masters health check up programme for women journalists.

According to the officials, 205 accredited women journalists from Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts and another 306 women working in various print and electronic media organisations have utilised this opportunity. The health check-up includes blood tests (C.B.P), blood sugar, diabetic tests, lipid profile, thyroid, calcium, urine tests, vitamin B12, D3.

Diagnostic tests like ECG, X-ray, ultrasonography, mammogram, pap smear, screening tests, medical officer examination, eye screening, dental tests, and gynaecology tests were done and the test reports were submitted on the same day.

The journalists expressed their satisfaction by stating that the camp gave a lot of support to their families. They expressed gratitude to Arvind Kumar for taking special initiative in organising the camp.