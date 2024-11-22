5th in a row: Nehru Zoo Park gets ISO 9001 certification

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, has achieved yet another milestone and has been honoured and recognised by the International Standard Organisation (ISO)-9001:2015 for the fifth consecutive year. The ISO inspection team conducted checks with respect to conservation of wildlife, particularly endangered species, through better upkeep, planned breeding, collaborative research, and capacity-building components before issuing the certificate. On Thursday, A Sivaiah, managing director, HYM, International Certification Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, presented the ISO 9001:2015 certificate for the year 2024-25 to the zoo administration team headed by Dr Sunil S Hiremath, director, zoo parks, Telangana, and J Vasanth, curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Vasanth said that Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, is the only zoo park in the country that is honoured by ISO 9001:2015. He maintained that the staff will strive to work for betterment and to keep up all the good initiatives taken up in the zoo.