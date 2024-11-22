  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

5th in a row: Nehru Zoo Park gets ISO 9001 certification

Nehru Zoological Park
x

Nehru Zoological Park

Highlights

Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, has achieved yet another milestone and has been honoured and recognised by the International Standard Organisation (ISO)-9001:2015 for the fifth consecutive year.

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, has achieved yet another milestone and has been honoured and recognised by the International Standard Organisation (ISO)-9001:2015 for the fifth consecutive year. The ISO inspection team conducted checks with respect to conservation of wildlife, particularly endangered species, through better upkeep, planned breeding, collaborative research, and capacity-building components before issuing the certificate. On Thursday, A Sivaiah, managing director, HYM, International Certification Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, presented the ISO 9001:2015 certificate for the year 2024-25 to the zoo administration team headed by Dr Sunil S Hiremath, director, zoo parks, Telangana, and J Vasanth, curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Vasanth said that Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, is the only zoo park in the country that is honoured by ISO 9001:2015. He maintained that the staff will strive to work for betterment and to keep up all the good initiatives taken up in the zoo.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick