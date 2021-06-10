66.79 lakh Covid tests done in telangana till May 29

Afzalgang: The government has performed a total of 66,79,098 Covid tests in the State from May 29.This was revealed by Director of Public Health Dr Srinivasa Rao in his affidavit before the Telangana High Court.

He also told the court that the number of in-patients was coming down in the State. As many as 3,650 beds in government hospitals and 1,635 beds in private hospitals were occupied. The State government was ready to face the third wave of the virus.

Dr Rao stated that the government transformed 10,366 beds into oxygen equipped beds in government hospitals. Steps were afoot to transform another 15,000 beds in government hospitals into oxygen-equipped beds

The director said the government permitted establishment of 132 oxygen production plants in the State.

It has kept ready 4,000 beds for treatment of Covid-hit children. Another 1,000 beds were being readied for City-based Nilofer Hospital. About recruitment of health staff, Rao said the department was preparing proposals to increase the staff and their training.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the department SAM Rizvi sought time from the HC to fix the process of Covid and black fungus treatment at private hospitals and sought four weeks time to them.