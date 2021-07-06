7 held for the kidnap of businessman in Hyderabad

Seven people were arrested by the Rachakonda police in the kidnap of a timber depot owner at LB Nagar last week. The police caught them at Attapur and took them into custody.



Two cars and 219 cubic feet of teak wood were seized from their possession, the police said adding that the kidnap was the result of financial disputes.



The arrested were identified as Mohd Luqman Fazlani (37), Mohd Tariq Ameen Fazlani (40), from Rajendranagar, Mohd Nadeem (35) from Habeebnagar, Mohd Sayani (34) from Khairatabad, Mohd Imran (40) from Charminar, Mohd Imran Ghazi (40) and Santosh Masi (50) from Attapur. All of them were into timber business.