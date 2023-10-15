7th season of Celebrity Dandiya Nights begins

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Models in association with Flip Side Adventure Park and A1 Casting House are announced the curtain raiser event for the 7th season of “Celebrity Dandiya Nights” at Flip Side Adventure Park, Gachibowli on Friday.

The event is a 10-day celebration of the Dasara festival, featuring incredible Navaratri experience with DJ music, colorful Dandiya dances, lip-smacking food, celebrity visits, and more.

Actresses Sejal Mandavia and Naveena, Vamshi Palle, founder of Hyderabad Models, Madhu, Founder of A1 Casting House, DJ Blak, DJ Dainty, and others participated in the poster launch event The event will have several attractions that include live music, live DJ & dhol, authentic food counters, live singers, celebrity visits, big Dandiya setup and sports arena.