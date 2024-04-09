Live
- Civil Supplies Dept to procure over 75 lakh MT paddy
- Sridatta Educational Institutions marks 24th anniv
- Maldivian politician ‘disrespects’ Indian flag, apologises
- Vijayawada: Engg students patted for achievement in sports
- SC seeks Centre’s stand on sex change surgeries
- Gold rates in Delhi surges, check the rates on 09 April 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 09 April 2024
- Kanyadaan not essential under Hindu Marriage Act, saptapadi is: HC
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 09 April 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 09 April 2024
Just In
8-year-old girl drowns in a swimming pool at Petbasheerabad
The incident took place on Sunday when the girl’s father took her to the swimming pool. After swimming, her father went into a room to change clothes, but did not find his daughter on returning. On searching for her, he found her in the pool, they said
Hyderabad: In a sad incident, an eight-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool located in a gated community at Petbasheerabad area here, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday when the girl’s father took her to the swimming pool. After swimming, her father went into a room to change clothes, but did not find his daughter on returning. On searching for her, he found her in the pool, they said.
With the help of some people nearby, the girl was taken out of the swimming pool and shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead, police said.
The girl jumped had into the pool and drowned, a police official at Petbasheerabad police station said.
A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police added.