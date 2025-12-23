A new innings: Tollywood Pro League brings films and cricket together

Hyderabad: EBG Group, a fast-growing Indian conglomerate, announced the launch of the Tollywood Pro League (TPL), a premium cricket and entertainment league created exclusively for the Telugu film fraternity.

The league was formally unveiled at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on Sunday by veteran film producer Dil Raju, who will also serve as the Honorary Chairman of Tollywood Pro League.

The launch event brought together cinema and cricket on one platform, in a structured and professionally governed league format. Legendary Indian cricketers Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina attended the inauguration as chief guests, lending their support to the initiative. The ceremony was also attended by film personalities Dino Morea, Ashish Vidyarthi and Murali Sharma.

Tollywood Pro League is planned as a six-team, franchise-based league with two seasons annually, combining competitive cricket with fan zones, music, community engagement and high-quality digital content.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Irfan Khan, Founder and Chairman, EBG Group, said, “Tollywood Pro League is not just a cricket tournament; it is a cultural movement built on dignity, structure and long-term vision. With TPL, our intent is to create a world-class platform that celebrates the Telugu film fraternity, strengthens unity within the industry and delivers a premium sports and entertainment experience for fans across the country.