A researcher revives forgotten ‘shaadi’ rituals with ‘Dholak ke Geet’

Hyderabad: In the age of vibrant music and DJs, the Deccani traditional folk genre known as ‘Dholak ke Geet’ is increasingly finding its place within the cultural realms of Deccan Hyderabad, particularly during marriage ceremonies. After a hiatus of over three decades, a 45-year-old woman is at the forefront of this revival, breathing new life into this cherished musical tradition.

The younger generation, known for their love of loud music and vibrant celebrations, is embracing the traditional sounds of Deccani folk songs at wedding ceremonies in Hyderabad. Alongside the lively ‘band – baaja – baraat’, they are rediscovering classics like‘Banne tere jebon ko heere lage,’ ‘Bhai humare hogaye bhabi ke dewaane,’ ‘Gore gore haathon me mehndi lagai,’ and ‘Mubarak ho’. Dholak ke Geet reflects the culture of Hyderabad.

The essence of Hyderabadi weddings and tradition is reflected in these songs. After a significant hiatus, these cherished songs are making a triumphant return, with a group of women in their fifties playing the dholak (hand drum) and singing these time-honoured ritual melodies. The youth are reveling in this cultural revival.

Sameena Begum, a scholar at MANUU, is the woman behind the revival of these folk melodies. She has compiled a collection of 160 dholak songs and her group of women are ready to perform at ceremonies. Her experiences have been published in the book ‘Dholak ke Geeton ki Rivayat’. She said that after the Radio Charminar played the live performance of these quinquagenarian women, and posted on social media platforms, apart from Hyderabadis, people from countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Middle East and the United States, are listening to the songs. “These songs were also played in marriage ceremonies held in other countries and after gaining popularity, our group has also travelled to Doha, Qatar for the cultural programme,” said Sameena.

It all started when she chose to write a thesis on ‘Dholak ke Geet’ in 2009 and it was completed in 2015. “After my research in this genre, I made a compilation of nearly 160 songs from the Deccani region. I formed two groups of women who are now singing these songs in celebrations,” added Sameena. Hyderabadi Dholak ke Geet is a form of folk songs in the Urdu Deccani dialect, and lyrics intoned to the beats of the hand dhol, usually performed at marriage ceremonies.

It was an integral part of culture till about three decades ago. Women of all ages from young girls to the aged sang these folk songs all night at weddings in small villages. “For the last 5 to 6 years, a new trend has started in Hyderabad, where both the families prefer to hold the folk nights at their homes in marriage celebrations,” he said.

Sameena said Dholak ke Geet were sung by generations for several centuries, these traditional folk songs were earlier called ‘Chakki Naama’ or ‘Chakki ke Geet’ (Chakki means mill) and the women used to sing when they used to grind grains on the mills.

Around the 18th century, the Sufi saints, who wanted the women to avoid gossip about anyone, founded a version as ‘Chakki Naama’. This gradually became traditional songs, using dholak and they developed it as ‘Dholak ke Geet’ in the Deccani region where they sing during engagements and marriages ceremonies, childbirth, festivals or other celebrations.

On wedding occasions, various kinds of folk songs were sung. For instance, on the occasion of ‘Mangani – ‘Paon mez ki Rasam’ – ‘Manjhe’ – ‘Sanchak’ – ‘Mehndi’ – ‘Sehra’ – ‘Julwa’ – ‘Rukhsati’ – ‘Chauthi’ – ‘Valima’ and ‘Jumagi’.

Apart from wedding ceremonies women used to sing geets on the dholak at the time of pregnancy and childbirth, such as the Gode Bharai and other ceremonies after the birth of the baby. Most of the time, the female members of the family hosting the event joined the singers, sometimes all night long.

There are hundreds of songs such as ‘Samdhan teri sheiki pe matthi padho’, ‘Samdhan kho gayi maa’, ‘Bolo khala mizaj kaisa hai’, ‘Hari mirchi hai maa meri nanandh’, ‘Kaddu Khan bhai ki shaadi’ and many more which remain lingering women who take part in the ceremonies.

The women singing the songs are usually called ‘Mirasaniya’ (traditional folk singers). Sameena recalls the first time when the Bollywood movie starring Naseeruddin Shah ‘Bazaar’ incorporated ‘Dholak ke Geet’ during the 1980s. “On the contrary, slow filmy numbers have replaced them during ceremonies. People want to hear filmy numbers. But the folk songs have their own taste and revolve around local practices, traditions and activities of daily life in the city,” she explained.