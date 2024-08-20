A visible change in State: Prof Kodandaram

Hyderabad: MLC Professor M Kodandaram said on Monday that there was a visible change in the State as people were able to openly discuss important issues of public concern.

At a felicitation event organised by the TG Revenue Employees Association to mark his appointment as MLC, Kodandaram expressed his commitment to continue advocating for the interests of Telangana and its people. He noted that becoming an MLC has provided him with a new platform to advance his mission.

He said that after the present Congress government took power in the State there was a clear and visible change as people felt free to debate and discuss issues openly. In the Dharani fiasco, he alleged that a single family tried to snatch away the lands of farmers and the general public on the pretext of software. He said that it was time to do away with that and get back the people’s rights.