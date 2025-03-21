A wake-up call for urban conservation

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Sparrow Day, light was shed on the alarming decline of sparrows and the urgent need for action by the officials of Telangana Forest Development Corporation Limited. Meanwhile, several events were organised at Hyderabad Botanical Gardens, Deccan Woods and Trails.

According to the officials, their disappearance is not just a loss of nostalgia – it is a sign of a failing ecosystem. If sparrows are struggling to survive, it means our environment is deteriorating. But the solution lies in our hands. At the Botanical Garden, 50 walkers and visitors actively participated in a sparrow house-making session and a strategic water bowl placement activity, ensuring these birds find safe spaces to nest and hydrate.

Executive Director Eco-Tourism L Ranjeet Naik said, “Plant native trees, shrubs, and grasses to provide food and shelter. The usage of pesticides should be stopped.

Create nesting spaces with birdhouses and safe breeding spots and water sources should be more accessible. We have taken sparrows for granted, and now they are disappearing. If we do not act now, future generations may never hear their joyful chirps again. Conservation starts at home. The question is simple: will we choose to co-exist, or will we let them vanish forever?”