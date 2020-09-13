A Wow Factor to Pearl City: Hyderabad's only cable-stayed bridge, an iconic construction, will be thrown open very soon

Hyderabad: The much-awaited prestigious project of Telangana government, the cable stayed bridge across the Durgam Cheruvu lake at Madhapur, is all set to be unveiled. It will be formally inaugurated within a week, tentatively September 18, say officials. However, the government is yet to announce any date.

Estimated to finish in 30 months, GHMC set a record of sorts in the country by constructing such a bridge in just 19 months. "A maximum period of ten months was taken for finalising the design for the cable bridge and putting it into immediate effect, we grounded works and completed them works," says an elated Venkat Ramana, Superintendent (Projects), Kondapur, GHMC. He adds that

The bridge is going to be one of the best tourist attractions in Hyderabad. The 425.85 meter bridge is constructed with a budget of Rs 184 crore and it will reduce the distance by 2km from Jubilee Hills to MindSpace, Gachibowli.

Durgam Cheruvu Cable Stayed Bridge is constructed by L&T- HCIC at Madhapur, near Inorbit mall, which after its completion will be the India's largest extra dosed cable-stayed bridge (in span) surpassing the 144m long extra dosed bridge over Narmada river in Bharuch, Gujarat. Keeping in view the 'Make in India' campaign, the bridge is purely designed and constructed under Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode by L&T.

Speaking about the illumination, Venkat Ramana said, "The lightning itself consumed Rs 9 crore budget which is designed with 40,000 LEDs on 26 stayed cables. Multi-coloured lighting on bridge is a China-based technology designed with crash barriers to operate the lightings automatically with different themes and all the lights are invisible but the lighting would be magically focused on the ground from sideways ensuring commuters get a bright light. Around 15 engineers worked on lighting fixations for around 3 months."

WHAT SUSTAINS IT

♦ Total Foundations -13.

♦ Total Piers -13 (9 Piers +2 ; Pylons+2 Abutment).

♦ Viaduct segment - 72 (Size 3mx26m; weight 90 to 120 tones)

♦ Main bridge segment - 53 (Size 3mx26m weight 180 tones)

♦ No of cables - 26

BIG PLAN BEHIND BIG CORRIDOR

♦ A new link coming to the city gets its half way with the construction of cable bridge. Around 11 km major link from Panjagutta to Nanakramguda is under target in which 3.5 km link is constructed with the completion of Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge and a flyover on Road No 45

♦ From Panjagutta to Nanakramguda, it takes at least 40 minutes travel time at present. Once the major corridor from Panjagutta to Nanakramguda is constructed, commuters can reach Nanakramguda from Panjagutta in 10 to 15 minutes lesser times

♦ In the phase-2, three independent flyovers are planned at KBR entrance, Jubilee hills checkpost and Road No. 45. With the flyovers, a direct link from Panjagutta to ITC Grand will be built without any intervention

♦ Another project Khajaguda Tunnel. From DPS Khajaguda to Chithrapuri Colony, ORR can be reached in 2 km

♦ In 4 to 5 years, govt to develop links from 4 residential areas to 4 working places such as Financial district, Gachibowli, Madhapur and others