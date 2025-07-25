Abhinaya Exhibition Showcased India’s Textile Legacy in Hyderabad

The Abhinaya exhibition by Trendz was held from July 18 to 20 at Sri Satyasai Nigamagamam, Hyderabad, drawing crowds with its celebration of India’s textile heritage.

Inaugurated by Femina Miss India Andhra Pradesh 2024, Bhavya Reddy, the event featured handcrafted collections from Gujarat, Kutch, Jaipur, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Organized by Santhi Kathiravan, the exhibition aimed to empower artisans and promote sustainable fashion. Visitors explored traditional and contemporary designs, along with exquisite gold and diamond jewellery.

With strong public turnout and free entry, Abhinaya successfully highlighted the craftsmanship, resilience, and cultural richness of Indian textiles.