Live
- Kamal Haasan makes Parliament debut, deepens DMK-MNM political synergy
- Supreme Court rejects plea to increase Assembly seats in Andhra, Telangana
- Karnataka BJP slams Rahul Gandhi, says refusal to accept electoral defeat leads to baseless theories
- Moment of immense pride: Leaders laud PM Modi on becoming 2nd longest-serving Prime Minister
- Hours after escaping from Kannur jail, rape-murder convict found hiding in well
- WWE Star Hulk Hogan Dies at 71 from Heart Attack
- Yash Dayal Faces Rape Allegations: FIRs Filed in Jaipur and Ghaziabad
- 'Bravery is one thing, but the team must take care of Pant': Surinder Khanna
- Anam Ramanarayana Reddy visits Simhachalam Temple, Highlights Government Initiatives
- Top OTT Releases This Week (July 22–29, 2025) on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar & More
Abhinaya Exhibition Showcased India’s Textile Legacy in Hyderabad
Highlights
The Abhinaya exhibition by Trendz was held from July 18 to 20 at Sri Satyasai Nigamagamam, Hyderabad, drawing crowds with its celebration of India’s...
The Abhinaya exhibition by Trendz was held from July 18 to 20 at Sri Satyasai Nigamagamam, Hyderabad, drawing crowds with its celebration of India’s textile heritage.
Inaugurated by Femina Miss India Andhra Pradesh 2024, Bhavya Reddy, the event featured handcrafted collections from Gujarat, Kutch, Jaipur, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.
Organized by Santhi Kathiravan, the exhibition aimed to empower artisans and promote sustainable fashion. Visitors explored traditional and contemporary designs, along with exquisite gold and diamond jewellery.
With strong public turnout and free entry, Abhinaya successfully highlighted the craftsmanship, resilience, and cultural richness of Indian textiles.
Next Story