Abki Baar Kisan Sarkar: BRS to speed up appointment of Kisan Cell District presidents

Hyderabad: The BRS party holding the slogan 'Abki Baar Kisan Sarkar' has speeded up the appointments of district presidents to the Kisan Cell in different States even as the party will be holding a big public meeting on farmers issue in January 2023.

After inaugurating the BRS party office in New Delhi, party president K Chandrashekar Rao made two appointments, of which Sardar Gurnam Singh Charuni was appointment as the Chairman of Kisan Cell of the party. However, the Kisan cell president has already taken up the exercise of appointing district presidents. The appointment of district unit presidents is almost completed in Punjab and the exercise is going on in various other states.

The BRS has also decided to go aggressive with party programmes across the country after Christmas. CM KCR had informed that the Kisan cell would be started in six states by December end. BRS flags will be hoisted in several states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, songs and literature in various languages were ready to spread BRS ideology across the country. KCR also instructed poets and song writers of many Indian languages including Kannada, Maratha, Odisha in this direction.

A senior BRS leader said that the core agenda of the party is agriculture and farmers and the first attempt would be attract the farmers of the country, which no other national parties have cared for. The TRS government in Telangana had also brought farmer centric schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Beema, completing irrigation projects in a faster mode, providing 24-hour free power and providing many other benefits. He added that the State was top in the production of food grains in the country.