About 50pc accidents taking place in 3 commissionerates: DGP

Hyderabad: Nearly 50 per cent of the road accidents have been occurring in three police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda in the State, said State DGP Anjani Kumar.

According to the official data, 16 percent of the total road accidents in the state were occurring in Cyberabad, 16 in Rachakonda and 12 in Hyderabad. Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Narayan Pet and Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district reported less road accidents.

State DGP Anjani Kumar disclosed the details of the road accidents in a video conference with district police officials on Thursday. The DGP appreciated Mulugu district for achieving good results in reducing road accidents by 47 percent and deaths by 63 percent. The DGP congratulated the district SPs for taking steps to reduce road accidents.

The hot spots of frequent road accidents have already been identified and appropriate preventive measures will be taken in those accident prone areas in coordination with the officials of the concerned departments. Anjani Kumar asked the officials review to the performance of 108 vehicles apart from regularly reviewing the areas where road accidents occur in their jurisdiction.

District Collectors, officials of relevant departments including Roads and Buildings have been asked to take measures to prevent road accidents in coordination with voluntary organizations.

The DGP also announced that the Road Safety Committees will be constituted in all villages as part of road accident prevention measures in the state. The number of people who died in road accidents was higher than any other crime. To prevent road accidents and follow the road safety rules and regulations, special committees will be formed at the village level to create awareness among people on a large scale.

Retired teachers and women representatives of voluntary organisations will be appointed as members in this committee. He added that the construction of roads in the state has increased significantly and at the same time the number of road accidents and deaths have also increased.

Additional DG of Road Safety Department Shivdhar Reddy said that the number of road accidents and deaths have decreased significantly in the first three months of 2023 as compared to the years 2021 and 2022. He said that 1,602 hot spots with the possibility of accidents have been identified on 29,583 km road stretch in the state. All drivers above 45 years of age should be given eye tests in the ongoing KantiVelugu programme. Road accidents mostly occur between 6 am and 9 am and between 3 pm and 5 pm.