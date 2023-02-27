ABVP calls for bandh today of medical colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana ABVP has called for a bandh of medical colleges across the State on February 27 to protest against the death of medico Preethi allegedly due to ragging.

A parishad leader in a statement here on Sunday night demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the medico's death, stringent punishment to Saif, who harassed her, and the Kakatiya Medical College officials.

Those of the college who sought to play down the ragging incident should be suspended. He wanted the State government to constitute a special committee to banish ragging culture which is surfacing often.

