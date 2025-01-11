Academicians debate on trends observed in 2024 General Elections

Hyderabad: The renationalisation / nationisation of the party system is the new trend, which has been emerging in India after 2024 elections. In this process, certain regional political parties weakening and some of them emerging as dominant players in the formation of the government at the national level is a major outcome of the two-day national seminar on ‘Understanding Electoral Outcomes in Indian States – Lok Sabha Elections 2024’ that was conducted in the Department of Political Science, University of Hyderabad on January 9, 10.

According to seminar coordinator Professor E Venkatesu, the distinguished political scientists and political analysts from all over the country have presented the papers on national scenario, state-specific analysis and thematic papers.

Professor Sanjay Kumar, national coordinator of CSDS Lokniti highlighted the issues, leadership, the campaign mode and party strategies of BJP and Congress. Prof KC Suri has not only highlighted the importance of election studies in understanding the Indian politics but also emerging trends in the party system.

Prof Sajad Ibrahim highlighted the binary politics of United Democratic Front and Left Democratic Front in Kerala and penetration of BJP. Dr Ramajayam and Vignesh Rajahmani emphasised that the Dravidian ideology has got strong historical roots in Tamil Nadu, therefore it will not be easy for BJP during elections.

Prof Sandeep Shastri, speaking about Karnataka coalition politics, analysed the regional specificities in influencing the election results. Prof E Venkatesu critically analysed the emerging trend of dynastic politics in Andhra Pradesh and the factors for the defeat of YSRCP and the victory of TDP-BJP-JSP alliance. Dr H Vagheeshan explained the weakening process of BRS and the rise of BJP in Telangana Lok Sabha elections.