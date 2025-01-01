ACB arrests 223 in 152 cases registered in 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested 223 people in connection with a total of 152 cases registered by it during 2024. Of the 152 cases, 129 were trap cases involving the arrest of 200 accused (159 government servants); 11 disproportionate assets cases against government servants, and 12 other cases of criminal misconduct in which 18 accused were arrested, Telangana Director General of ACB, Vijay Kumar, said on Tuesday.

In the 129 trap cases, the ACB seized a total of Rs 82.78 lakh, of which Rs 64.80 lakh was reimbursed to the complainants, Kumar said. Besides, properties of the accused in disproportionate assets, worth Rs 97,42,67,000, were attached in 11 cases. He said the ACB conducted 11 regular enquiries into allegations of corruption. Further, 29 surprise checks were conducted on various offices, and reports were submitted to the government.

The ACB in Telangana obtained 105 sanctions for prosecution orders from the government and filed charge sheets. The Bureau closely monitored the prosecution of cases in court and secured convictions in 16 cases, achieving a conviction rate of 64 per cent, he said.

The top ACB official further said during 2024, special emphasis was laid on training ACB personnel. Training was imparted on improving drafting skills, investigation into tracing financial transactions, and digital footprints of financial transactions; legal positions in trap and disproportionate asset cases; arrests; bail; anticipatory bail; and quashing of cases, and so on, including landmark judgements of the Supreme Court and High Courts, having an impact on investigations into cases involving corruption by government servants, he added.