ACB Court declines police request to extend custody of 3 accused in Poachgate

Hyderabad: While the ACB Court declined the police request to extend the custody of three accused in the Poachgate (TRS MLAs poaching case), the Special Investigation Team conducted a voice test of the accused at the Forensic Science Laboratory centre here on Friday. The court rejected the police plea to continue the custody for some more days to interrogate the accused and directed that they be sent them to jail. The police grilled the accused during their two-day custody which ended in the evening.

Sources said the SIT recorded the voice of the accused-Ramachandra Bhrati, Simhayajulu and Nanda Kumar and sent them to Chenchalguda jail on remand till November 25. Officials said the FSL experts will analyse the voice recorded with the audio and video footage seized from the farmhouse where the accused met four TRS MLAs and allegedly offered Rs 100 crore to join the BJP. It is learnt that SIT officials questioned the accused on their friendship with some top BJP leaders, their contacts with BJP, money suppliers to finalise the deal with the MLAs and other issues. The probing agency and FSL experts will prepare a report based on the outcome of the audio records and voice tests.