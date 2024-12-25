ACB Launches Investigation into Formula E Races Held in Hyderabad Last Year

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Hyderabad has initiated an investigation into the Formula E Hyderabad 2023 races, following corruption allegations related to the event's conduct.

Sources reveal that an ACB investigation team recently met with M Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department, to gather information regarding the organization and execution of the Formula E race inquiry. The investigation focuses on ensuring transparency in the planning and execution of the high-profile event held in Hyderabad Formula E 2023.

In addition to the meeting with the MA&UD officials, the ACB team also met with representatives from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). They are reviewing official documents and communications between HMDA and the company that organized the event. The team is also expected to visit the concerned bank to investigate the financial transactions related to the Formula E race controversy.

This Hyderabad racing event investigation aims to address concerns and scrutiny surrounding the Formula E 2023 Hyderabad event and determine if any irregularities or mismanagement occurred during its execution. The ongoing ACB Formula E case will shed light on the full scope of the alleged Formula E race controversy.