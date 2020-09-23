ACB raids on ACP Narasimha Reddy's residence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday raided the residence of Assistant Commissioner of Police Narasimha Reddy in Malkajgiri for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets. The ACP was posted in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The raids were simultaneously conducted at the residences of the ACP's relatives places at Mahendra Hills, DD colony, Amberpet, Uppal, three places in Warangal, two in Karimnagar, two in Nalgonda and Anantapur. It is suspected that the ACP has been involved in several land settlement and land dispute cases.



Earlier, Narasimha Reddy worked as an Inspector in Uppal, Begumpet and other police stations before getting promotion as an ACP. He had also served as a sub-inspector in the Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force wing before being promoted as Inspector.



It is learned that the officials have recognized Rs 50 crore worth illegal assets of ACP. Narasimha Reddy is the son-in-law of former IG Chandrasekhar Reddy. Further details are awaited.

