ACB seizes Rs 2.29 crores unaccounted money of ex-IMS Director Devika Rani

Hyderabad: In continuation of the ongoing raids at the properties owned by Devika Rani, ex- IMS Director, the sleuths of ACB on Friday raided her relatives place and seized Rs 1, 29, 30,000 of unaccounted cash and Rs 65, 00, 000 of unaccounted cash in the name of Benamidaars pad through cheques and online transfers from various sources.

The officials further said that Rs 35 lakh of unaccounted cash of Naga Lakshmi, the pharmacist at ESI, was also seized.

The amount was paid to a real estate company for the purchase of commercial and residential space in Cyberabad.

Both the accused officers had colluded with private persons and cheated the government by causing huge losses to the government exchequer.

Though they were arrested earlier, the searches are still going on and the investigation is under progress.