ACB uncovers irregularities at Telangana welfare hostels

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise inspections at government welfare hostels in Ramannapet mandal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District, and Damargidda, situated at Singareni Cross Roads in Narayanpet District.

The facilities, which are designed to support vulnerable students from scheduled castes and other marginalised communities, were scrutinised for issues ranging from food quality to record-keeping.

The inspections were conducted by a multidisciplinary team, including an Inspector from Legal Metrology to check weights and measures, a Sanitary Inspector to assess hygiene, a Food Inspector to focus on edibles, and an Auditor to examine financial and student records. Officials said the ACB team prepared a detailed report on the irregularities and has sent it to the government for further action.