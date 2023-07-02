Ace Engineering College student gets whopping Rs 16.5 Lakh package

Hyderabad: Ace Engineering College student B. Bindu Latha has been selected by PEGA Systems, securing a package of 16.5 LPA. Having completed two levels of Pega certification, Bindu Latha qualified for an exclusive drive for certified students, where 40 students were shortlisted for three positions.

Bindu Latha’s selection highlights the value placed on certified professionals by Pega Systems. Ace Enginnering College is dedicated to providing holistic education and industry-ready training to help students unlock exceptional career opportunities. As Bindu Latha’s success story inspires her peers, ACE Engineering College aims to empower more students through initiatives like “Vihaan”. The college’s ‘Vihaan’ programme, focusing on coding, data structures, algorithms and Trending Technologies like AI & ML, DATA Analytics, full stack development etc.played a crucial role in preparing students for such opportunities.

ACE Engineering College general secretary Gopala Krishna Murthy said that the selection reaffirms the importance of industry-recognized certifications and showcases the quality education provided by the college. ACE Engineering College is determined to support students in realizing their dreams and making an ACE impact in the tech industry.