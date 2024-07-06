ACE: Pioneering engineering excellence

Since its inception in 2007, ACE Engineering College has dedicated itself to the mission of "Education for Empowerment." Engineers play a crucial role in shaping societies and civilizations, and ACE recognizes that every student entering the field of engineering is not just a career aspirant but a future responsible professional. To this end, ACE has embraced a robust "skill-reskill-upskill" model of pedagogy.

Skilling for Academics

Skilling students is an ongoing process focused on building strong foundational concepts in engineering subjects through the University-prescribed syllabus. Students are guided to apply theoretical knowledge in practical sessions, ensuring they understand the function and purpose of the concepts. This approach helps students meet academic standards and plan for successful careers. The college's laboratories are well-equipped not only for syllabus-prescribed experiments but also for research-related experimentation.

Reskilling for Employability

The University curriculum is complemented by rigorous training programs that reskill students in core competencies, preparing them for employment. A novel training program, “The Butterfly,” is designed to impart employable skills from the first year. Additionally, students receive training in competitive coding to enhance their employability in the IT industry. The Training and Placement Cell mentors students to practice competitive coding on platforms like LEETCODE, HACKERRANK, HACKEREARTH, and CODECHEF, preparing them for online coding contests.

Students at ACE are molded with various skills and abilities to meet industry needs and face life’s challenges. The “Prism of Evolution” ensures that students acquire seven essential abilities during their campus stay, enabling them to launch their professional careers successfully.

Research & Development

Academic improvement is driven by encouraging faculty to upgrade their skills. ACE has a well-established R&D Cell that regularly reviews publications and research work. The college has a well-defined R&D policy and collaborates with various agencies to advance faculty and student skills. Some key collaborations and initiatives include:

An MoU with Bennett University for AI & ML.

An MoU with M/s Applied AI Pvt Ltd for faculty and student training.

An MoU with M/s Brain O Vision for AI & ML.

An Incubation Centre to promote entrepreneurial abilities in students.

Sponsoring faculty for technology-specific training in AI & ML from Hyderabad Central University.

Through these initiatives, ACE Engineering College ensures that it remains at the forefront of engineering education, preparing students for successful careers and contributions to society.

Enviable Infrastructural Facilities

For any college to flourish, it needs robust resources in two key areas: infrastructure and human resources. ACE understands the aspirations of students and the hopes of their parents.

The college has made significant investments in infrastructure and faculty training to meet these expectations. As Prof. YV Gopala Krishna Murthy, General Secretary of ACE Engineering College, stated, “We understand our responsibility and have meticulously planned to meet the expectations of our primary stakeholders.” Some of the college’s facilities include: