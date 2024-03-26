Act against slaughterhouse mafia gangs attack: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Monday lashed out at the State government and the police for remaining mute spectators to the alleged attacks unleashed by the slaughterhouse mafia gangs against children and tribal women in Chengicheral under Medchel assembly segment.

Addressing after interacting with the victims, he said that the slaughterhouse mafia gangs coming from other states have become a law unto themselves unleashing a reign of terror against the poor tribals in the area with active support from the Majlies. Taking strong exception to the police remaining mute spectators to the attacks, he demanded immediate filing attempt of murder cases against the culprits without fear and favour, he said, it is unbecoming on the part of the police to act in a biased manner when the police code is in force. He asked filing of cases under the tribal atrocities act against the attackers.

Kishan Reddy said the women were celebrating Holi as per their customs. However, some "religious fanatics' who have come from other states have attacked them with stones resulting in several of them sustaining serious injuries.

He said that several women have sustained serious head injuries and even pregnant women were not spared in the attack.

The police are dodging in the name of investigations and not taking actioneven after 24 hours. This, despite videos of attack are available, he said.

Kishan Reddy questioned the police and remained, mute spectators, while the attackers unleashed a rain of terror against women and children belonging to tribals. "We strongly condemn the inaction of the police." Further, the miscreants coming from other states have been forming into a mafia running illegal activities in the name of slaughterhouses and turning the area into a crime hub. He also questioned treating the victims of the attacks as outpatients in the hospital and letting them go.

"It amounts to gross irresponsibility on the part of the concerned or not taking a serious view of the attack on the tribal women and children. Instead taking action against the those responsible the police are harassing to suppress the voices of the victims in the attack," he said.

Terming the State government adopting double standards saying that on the one hand, it provides free bus travel to women. On the other, giving a free pass to the mafia gangs by not taking action to attack poor women.

Assuring to stand by the victims and fight for justice for them, Kishan Reddy, further alleged that the state government constructed double-bedroom houses in the area that were allocated to the members of the slaughterhouse mafia who have come from other states. He demanded immediate closer to the slaughterhouse. Questioning filing cases of the victim women in the attack, he warned that any further delay in filing non-bailable cases against those responsible for the attacks would have consequences.